Odisha’s Deep Grace Ekka included in Women’s squad for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Bengaluru: With final preparations underway for the much-awaited Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Hockey India has today announced the final list of players selected to represent the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at the summer showdown in Tokyo.

Odisha’s Deep Grace Ekka has been included in the 16-member squad which strikes the perfect balance between continuity from the Rio Olympics 2016, and adopting a fresh approach for Tokyo.

Eight experienced veterans have been named in the squad, while eight new players have been handed the chance to make their Olympic debut for Team India.

The final squad includes eight stalwarts in Rani, Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur and Vandana Katariya; who have had the experience of representing India at the historic appearance of the Indian women’s team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games after a gap of 36 years.

The eight Olympic debutants include drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami – who is the first player hailing from Mizoram in the team and Salima Tete – who led the Indian team at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires to a silver medal performance, also joins the team destined for Tokyo.

The team continues preparations at the ongoing camp at SAI Centre Bengaluru with the games taking place from 23rd July to 6th August in Tokyo.

This will be the Indian Women’s Hockey team’s third appearance at the Olympic Games and their second consecutive outing, with previous appearances coming in 1980 and 2016.

Complete List Of Selected Players:

Goalkeepers: Savita

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya and Sharmila Devi

Meanwhile, the Sports & Youth Services Department of Odisha Government congratualted Deep Grace for being selected to represent the country in the mega sports event.

#Odisha‘s Deep Grace Ekka has been selected in the 16-member Indian Women’s Hockey team for #Tokyo2020. Congratulations Deep and good luck for the Olympics! pic.twitter.com/7QuXEb3YGi — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) June 17, 2021



(Sources: Hockey India)