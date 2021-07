Bhubaneswar: A youth stabs elder brother at Beguniapada of Khandagiri area in the Capital city of Odisha on Tuesday.

The injured elder brother has been identified ad Md Fayaz has been admitted to Capital hospital for medical treatment.

The younger brother Md Tousik fled from the scene after attacking his elder brother.

On being informed, the Khandagiri PCR nabbed the accused and have started a probe into the matter.

The exact reason behind the attack is still unknown.