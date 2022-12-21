Odisha: Youth detained for selling liquor dies in custody
A youth detained by the Excise department officials on charges of selling liquor has died in custody in Cuttack of Odisha.
It is noteworthy that he fell sick last night and was immediately rushed to the SCB hospital in Cuttack of Odisha.
According to reports doctors declared him brought dead. Further details awaited in this case.