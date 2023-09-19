1 student dead, 2 critical while transporting idol of Lord Ganesh in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, one student has died while two others are said to be critical in Cuttack city of Odisha while transporting idol of Lord Ganesh on Tuesday.

According to reports, a student has died and two others have been critically injured after coming in contact with 11kv electric wire.

The students came in contact with the live wire while taking the idol of Lord Ganesh to a private university near Naraj area in Cuttack city.

It is worth mentioning that the injured students have been admitted to a private hospital in Odisha and are said to be critical, said reliable reports.

In a similar incident on Monday, a youth died reportedly after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

A group of eight youths were carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh to the puja pandal in a tractor. They were taking idol in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi, to be celebrated today.

But, the tractor came in touch with a live electricity wire at Balibilli village under Bari police station limits, due to which four youths became critical.

All of them were rescued by the locals and were rushed to Bari Community Health Centre (CHC). Unfortunately, one Samir Rout (35) of Dhiabaringi succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The conditions of the three others- Naresh Dash, Ajambar Rout and Samarendra Routh – are also stated to be critical. They were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The mishap and the death of Samir have disheartened the locals, who were in a festive mood to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow.

