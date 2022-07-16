Odisha: Young woman goes missing in Kharasrota river

Young woman goes missing in Kharasrota river

Jajpur: A 27-years-old woman drowned in the Tanti breach, a branch of the Kharasrota River on Saturday. This incident took place near Erda village in Bari block of Jajpur district.

The woman who has been identified as Minu Mallick reportedly went missing when she had gone to the water body to clean herself after attending the nature’s call.

Unfortunately, she drowned and went missing due to the heavy current of the water, said sources adding that she is yet to be traced.

The locals and the fire brigade personnel from Bari have started a search operation to trace the missing woman.

