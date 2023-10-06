Odisha will soon become a hub of cancer care in eastern India: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated two state-of-the-art Linear Accelerators for radio therapy at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHRCC) at Cuttack. Earlier, there were two linear accelerators.

With this, the total number of linear accelerators went up to four. This will substantially reduce the waiting time of patients. A total of Rs 38 crore has been spent for the two Linac Machines.

Besides, the CM also inaugurated a 30-bedded day-care unit at the institute, enhancing the total number of day-care beds to 42. The unit has been established at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Joining the program on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said that Odisha in recent times is witnessing massive transformation in healthcare sector. Apart from strengthening infrastructure of various public health institutions and providing free quality healthcare under Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the state is now focused to make Odisha a major centre of cancer care in eastern India.

He said that besides infrastructure development for cancer care at public health institutions, the State Government is roping in private players to invest in development of cancer care institutions.

Citing examples, he said that apart from Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and Bagchi-Shankar Cancer Hospital in Bhubaneswar, a new cancer hospital is also coming up in Jharsuguda. More such institutions will come up in next few years. This transformative change will certainly be a great boost for people in healthcare, he added.

Saying that cancer treatment is a highly expensive process, he outlined that patients and their family members require moral support. He asked the doctors to look into this aspect, and create confidence in patients and relatives.

Saying that with early diagnosis and treatment, cancer is curable, he appealed the patients and their family members to face this situation with a positive attitude. He exuded confidence that we can conquer this disease with the support of all.

CM said that the entire cost of treatment for each patient attending AHPGIC is borne by the State Government under various schemes. The Institute is on fast forward growth mode, providing quality service by an efficient workforce and modern state of the art equipment, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Health & Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said that AHPGIC is a centre of excellence in cancer treatment, education and research. In Odisha, he added, under the leadership of Chief Minister, all the critical care processes are being done in Odisha completely free of cost. The State Government is spending Rs 1046 crore for free chemo-therapy and other facilities across the state, he added.

Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvik Biswal said that AHPGIC has created a special identity in cancer care. Speaking about the quality health care facilities in the state, he said that the BSKY has created a new benchmark in quality health care in the entire country.

Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian moderated the program. Health & Family Welfare Commissioner-cum-Secretary Salini Pandit delivered the welcome address and Director AHPGIC proposed the vote of thanks.