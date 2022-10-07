Odisha vigilance raid on APO in Balangir, details here

Balangir: Additional Programme Officer (Contractual) of Muribahal Block in Balangir district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The Odisha vigilance raided him while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.45,000/- as first installment from a complainant.

The complainant a Gram Sathi had complained about the APO for facilitating release of the bill in respect of renovation work of village pond executed by the complainant under MGNREG scheme.

The entire bribe money of Rs.45,000/- has been recovered from and seized. The accused has been identified as Sushant Kumar Das.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 2 locations of Das from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance Case has been registered. Investigation in progress against accused Das. Detailed reports awaited.