Odisha: Vigilance arrests GRS while taking Rs 9000 bribe

By WCE 3 134 0

Baripada: The Odisha Vigilance arrested a Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) of Anlakuda Panchayat under Suliapada Block in Mayurbhanj on charges of bribery today.

The accused GRS who has been identified as Gouramohan Soren was arrested by the Vigilance officials while taking a bribe of Rs 9,000. Soren was taking the bribe from labour leader Akshay Soren for the release of Muster Roll for engagement of labourers in MGNREGS work.

After catching him red-handed, the anti-corruption team conducted searches at the Panchayat office and Soren’s rented house.

