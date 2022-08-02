Odisha Vigilance Raid On Revenue Inspector (RI) In Balasore

Balasore: Revenue Inspector (RI) Baincha Circle of Sadar Tahasil in Balasore district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday.

The RI identified as Dolly Sethy has been caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000/-.

The RI had demanded a bribe from the complainant for submitting field inquiry report of his deceased minor son (age 3.5 years) who had died due to drowning in a village pond.

The RI wanted the money for sanction of death compensation of Rs 4 Lakh in favor of the compalinant.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sethy and seized.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations.

In this connection Balasore Vigilance Case has been registered. Investigation in progress against accused Sethy, RI.

Detailed report awaited.