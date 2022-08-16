Odisha: Vegetable price rises in Cuttack’s Chhatra Bazar due to flood situation !

Cuttack: The flood situation in Odisha has started to affect prices of commodities. Due to the flood situation in Odisha, the price of green vegetables in Cuttacks’s Chhatra Bazar has been seen rising from today.

It has been speculated that prices of potato and onion may rise in the coming days.

Accordingly, acres of cultivation in the state have been affected due to the flood situation in different districts. And this affect has been seen in Chhatra Bazar.

As a result, the effect of the flood is seen in the form of price hike of vegetables in Chhatra Bazar, said Chhatra Bazar traders’ union president Debendra Nath Sahoo.

It is to be noted that with heavy rainfall in the upper and lower catchment areas of Mahanadi River, flood-like situation is looming over 10 districts of Odisha.