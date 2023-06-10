Odisha train tragedy: Man meets son in Bhubaneswar after 1 week!

Bhubaneswar: Today a man met his son, his son was missing since the tragic Odisha train accident which took place on June 2, 2023 (Friday)

It is worth mentioning that the boy was injured in the triple train accident in Bananaga of Balasore in Odosha. The son Dulal Majumdar was referred from Balasore and was admitted with traumatic brain injury with frontal contusion and subdural Hematoma.

He was initially conscious but confused. The patient was kept under close observation with medications. However as there was clinical deterioration and increase in brain swelling and masse effect on repeat scan , patient was taken for surgery.

Decompressive craniectomy and Hematoma evacuation was done. The patient improved following surgery and was weaned off from ventilator and extubated. Dulal Majumdar is now stable and shifted to the ward and is able to speak and now recognised his father who has been reunited with him today.

The hospital informed that all treatment was free of cost and patient is responding well to treatment. Father of Subash from Assam today met his missing son after the unfortunate Balasore Train Tragedy.

AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar officials were in regular communication with his relatives so that they could come to Bhubaneswar and meet him.