Odisha: Tourist drowns in Puri sea, was staff member of Jharkhand CM’s office

In a tragic incident, a tourist from Jharkhand drowned while taking a bath in the sea in Puri near Swargadwar on Wednesday.

Puri: In a tragic incident, a tourist from Jharkhand drowned while taking a bath in the sea in Puri near Swargadwar on Wednesday.

According to reports, the tourist was from Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand. Reportedly, he was a staff in the office of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

It is worth mentioning that a 22-member team had come from Ranchi to visit Puri and were staying at a hotel in Chakra Tirtha (CT) road.

Furthermore according to reliable reports, the deceased tourist has been identified as Bishal Oram. He was around 24 years of age, said reports.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports awaited.

