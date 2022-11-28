Odisha to provide land,financial assistance for Dharamsala at Puri for Kulta Samaj

Bhubaneswar: A delegation team of Kulta Samaj met CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence in the capital city and discussed about their various demands.

The team thanked CM Naveen for the transformation program that has been taken in the 5t initiative for the improvement of Lord Nrusinghnath.

They have even requested CM to provide financial assistance and land for construction of Dharamsala at Puri.

The Kulta Samaj has been playing a leading role in the establishment, management and propagation of Jagannath culture in villages by building temples. Ramchandi Temple is also a famous shrine of Kulta Samaj in Puri. Every year lakhs of devotees visit Puri. So they requested CM to provide land and financial assistance for construction of Dharamsala.

Chief Minister has directed the Puri Collector to identify the land at a suitable place within a week and the construction of the Dharamsala should be completed within one year.

The community thanked the Chief Minister for his response towards their demands. The delegation comprised of Kulta Samaj members from Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, and Brajrajnagar region.