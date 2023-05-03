Odisha: Three Senior IPS officers get promoted to DG of Police grade

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Three senior IPS officers were promoted to the grade of DG of Police in Odisha today. They are Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi, Arun Kumar Sarangi and Yogesh Bahadur Khurania.

In pursuance of sub-rule (2) of rule 3 of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, the 1990 batch senior IPS officers Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi and Arun Kumar Sarangi were promoted to the grade of DG of Police in IPS in Level-16 of Pay Matrix and are posted in-situ until further orders, reads a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha on Wednesday.

Similarly, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, who is on Central Deputation is allowed proforma promotion to the grade of DG of Police in IPS in Level 16 of Pay Matrix, also said the notification by Odisha govt.