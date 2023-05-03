Life of accident victim saved as Odisha 5T secretary intervenes

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T secretary VK Pandian has received admiration from people following his noble work in which the life of an accident victim was saved.

As per reports, one Ratnakar Jali from Samalnasi area under the Khallikote Block of Ganjam district was travelling from Khordha to Bhubaneswar in a train. While getting down he slipped off the platform and somehow his hand was cut.

He was rescued and rushed to Bhubaneswar AIIMS hospital while he was profusely bleeding. Since an ICU bed was not available in this hospital the doctors there advised to take him to some other hospital for immediate treatment. He was also not financially sound.

At this moment, while the victim’s family members were worried about what to do, a social worker from Berhampur named Prabir Panda made a phone call to the CM’s office seeking help and immediate intervention.

Fortunately, CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian came to know about this from the CM’s office. He took it seriously and issued directives for free-of-cost treatment of the patient under the BSKY scheme at the SUM hospital. He also issued necessary instructions to the higher officials of the Health Department to properly supervise the treatment of the critically injured patient.

Following intervention by the 5T Secretary, the patient reportedly was admitted to the hospital within 10 minutes and was put under the supervision of senior officials. He was operated free of cost and now he is doing well.

Following this noble deed by 5T Secretary VK Pandian, the patient’s family members and relatives conveyed their gratefulness while many others appreciated it.