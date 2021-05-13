Odisha: Tehsil Office In Remuna Catches Fire, Documents Gutted

tehsil office fire
Balasore: Property worth lakhs along with important documents were gutted after a fire broke out at Remuna Tehsil office in Balasore today.

As per the reports, sparks erupted in the computer section of the office and came to light after some staffs witnessed smokes billowing out.

The local fire brigade team was intimated immediately and the blaze was yet to be brought under control while filing of the report.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained an electric short circuit is feared behind it.

 

