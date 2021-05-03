Bhubaneswar: A total of 241 tankers/containers carrying 4410.462 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

More are leaving today. As many as 28 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 458.02 MT, 50 from Dhenkanal with 793.5 MT, 65 from Jajpur with 1314.53 MT and 98 from Rourkela with 1844.412 MT.

Further, 68 tankers with 1404.83 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 67 tankers with 1124.179 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana.

Tamilnadu received 06 tanker filled with 116.22 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana received 27 tankers filled with 528.782 MT of oxygen.

As many as 13 tankers with 211.16 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 182.931 MT of oxygen filled in 12 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 20 tankers have carried around 362.42 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 25 nos of tankers with 417.55 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh.

Two tankers with 33 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and one tanker with 29.32 MT sent to Punjab in last 11 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu and other needy states.

We will do our utmost for prompt service to assist the needy states.