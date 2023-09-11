Odisha: Students of Utkal University in Vani Vihar stage protest

Bhubaneswar: There has been a protest by students in Utkal University of Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Monday.

The students of the University have staged the protest around the Post Gradusate hostels in the University, said reports.

The students of the Second (2nd) year of Post Graduate (PG) Department have started the protest inside the campus.

The main reason of the protest is that they have alleged that there is major difficulty in finding a hostel room in the University. They have further made complaints about non-availability of single rooms in the hostels.

The agitated student sat in protest in front of the PG Council hall said latest reports. The students demanded that the Vice Chancellor (VC) should intervene into the matter and solve it at the earliest.

The student leaders said that the protest will continue if the incident is not resolved on priority basis.