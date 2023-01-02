Odisha: Shocking! 5 yr-old tied to electric pole, beaten up for scratching car

Parlakhemundi: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old was tied to an electric pole and beaten up mercilessly for scratching a car in Gajapati district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Rekhana Sahi in Parlakhemundi block of Gajapati district.

Last night Tuna Sahu’s five-year-old son has been beaten up by the car owner Prasad Rao for allegedly scratching the car which had been parked in front of his house.

It has been alleged that the minor boy was tied naked to an electric pole and beaten up mercilessly in public glare.

Reportedly, some local people informed the parents of the minor who rushed to the spot and rescued the boy.

On the other hand, Prasad Rao, the owner of the car has said that he came to know that the minor had scratched his vehicle four days ago.

He added that yesterday, he called the minor to punish him by undoing the boy’s pants and shorts and keeping him at home. The car owner’s son has denied the incident of the minor being tied to the electricity pole.

The police has sent the minor to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment and detained the car owner.