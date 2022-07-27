Odisha Sees Rises In Covid Cases Yet Again With 1174 Positives

Bhubaneswar: There has been a marked rise in Covid positive cases in Odisha at 1174 on Wednesday informed Information and Public Relations Department.

There are as many as 155 children who have been affected with Covid in the past 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, 688 are quarantine cases while the rest 486 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7011 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded highest number of cases at 316 followed by Sundargarh with 261 positives.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 30 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 32

6. Boudh: 4



7. Cuttack: 63

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 11

13. Jajpur: 16

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 19

16. Kandhamal: 28

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 316

20. Koraput: 16

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 87

23. Nawarangpur: 16

24. Nayagarh: 25

25. Nuapada: 9

26. Puri: 8

27. Rayagada: 12

28. Sambalpur: 89

29. Sonepur: 14

30. Sundargarh: 261

31. State Pool: 48