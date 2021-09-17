Odisha sees 628 positives today including 96 children

Bhubaneswar: A total of 628 Covid-19 positive cases including 96 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1018298 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

Out of the 628 new positives, 367 are quarantine cases while the rest 261 are local contact cases. The tally of active cases stands at 5906.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 72

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 26

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kendrapada: 9

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 291

17. Koraput: 16

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Puri: 9

21. Rayagada: 4

22. Sambalpur: 8

23. Sundargarh: 23

24. State Pool: 66