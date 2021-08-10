Odisha: Sec 144 imposed in Kendrapara panchayats for expediting mega water project

Kendrapara: The district administration on Tuesday has imposed Prohibitory orders under Section 144 in three panchayats under Rajkanika block from August 10(today) till October 8 for expediting the proposed mega drinking water project on Kharashrota river.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed in Balakati, Bharigada, Barunadiha panchayats under Rajkanika block for two months. 22 platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The project to be constructed at an estimated cost of more than Rs 800 crores is meant for supplying drinking water to Bhadrak district by extracting water from river Kharasrota.

The Rajkanika villagers have staged a protest that due to this project the riverbed will be dried up, but it would also deprive irrigation to their farmland and lead to an acute drinking water crisis in the area.

It is alleged that the project is being carried out to provide free water to a Hyderabad based company in Bhadrak.

We would rather give our lives, but we will not give water to the mega drinking water project, informed Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti members.

The Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti have started the campaign since 2019 against the proposed project. They have also alleged that the diversion of water from Kharasrota will adversely impact agriculture in Rajkanika and Ali of Kendrapara.