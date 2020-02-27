School owner held for raping 19-year-old girl in Rourkela

Rourkela: Bondamunda Police has arrested the owner of a private school for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl on the pretext of waiving off her brother’s pending school fees.

The accused has been identified as Bibhuti Gupta, owner and Principal of the Gyandoya ME school, located in sector-1 of Bondamunda area here in Odisha. He was arrested on Wednesday following the complaint lodged by the victim girl.

As per the complaint, the young girl had requested Gupta to give her some more time to pay her brother’s pending school fee of six months.

However, the school owner outraged her modesty on December 8, 2019 assuring her to waive off the school fee and also get her a job.

The accused also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she would reveal the matter.

Frightened over his repeated threat, the girl sought an intervention of Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani in this connection.

Based on the complaint, Gupta was arrested and the victim was sent for a medical examination, police said.

Speaking to media persons today, Gupta said, the matter was a false allegation to defame him and he was ready to face any examination as per the law.