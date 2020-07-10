Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award for 2015, 2016 announced: Here’s the list

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sahitya Akademi announced the list of awardees for the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Awards for the year 2015 and 2016 on Friday in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

The announcement was made at a meeting held in the Sanskruti Bhawan in the capital city in presence of Odisha Sahitya Akademi president Harihar Mishra. The announcement was made for nine categories where the litterateurs will be awarded for their excellence in literature and towards the contribution to Odia literature. Later they will be awarded in a function.

List of Awardees for the year 2015

Nityananda Panda for novel ‘Gotie Jodi Gaanra Kahani’

Pabitra Panigrahi for short story ‘Gapara Munha’

Binapani Panda for poetry ‘Godhuli Geeta’

Sanjay Hati for drama & One Act Play ‘Manchamaya’ and Nabin Kumar Parida for drama ‘Natua O Anyanya Nataka’ get the award in this category jointly

Panchanana Mishra for Essey and Critical Analysis for ‘Sahitya Samalochana Tattwika O Prayogika Prasanga’

Dharanidhar Panigrahi for biography ‘Louhamanava Sardar Patel’

Bijay Kumar Mohanty for Translation work ‘Tathapi Kichhi Rahijiba’

Manoj Mohanty for lyrical writing ‘Prati Palakare Tume’

List of awardees for the year 2016