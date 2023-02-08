Odisha: Revenue Supervisor Sanjay Padhi arrested for taking bribe

Baribada: Sanjay Kumar Padhi, the Revenue Supervisor of Suliapada Tahasil in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe.

According to reports, Sanjay Kumar Padhi was arrested while he was taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a complainant (a blind person) to facilitate the sanction of incentive amount in his favour towards marriage between a disabled and a normal person as per the scheme (award of incentive for marriage between person with benchmark disability and other person) of Government of Odisha in SS&EPD, Department.

The complainant got himself married with a normal person (without disability) on 3.11.2022. He was entitled to get the incentive amount of Rs 2.5 lakh as per the above scheme of the Govt. But Padhi, Revenue Supervisor was demanding bribe from him to submit enquiry report as regards the marriage of the complainant to the Tahasildar.

On getting information from the complainant about this, the accused Padhi was nabbed by the Vigilance team while accepting bribe. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Padhi, Revenue Supervisor and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Padhi from the DA angle. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.3 dt.7.2.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against the arrested Revenue Supervisor of Suliapada Tahasil.