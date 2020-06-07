COVID Death in Odisha

Odisha reports one more COVID19 death, toll rises to 9

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported another COVID19 death on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old male patient from Ganjam district.

The Health Department said that the deceased had tested positive for Covid and passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from Tuberculosis and other comorbidities.

With the fresh death, the death toll in Odisha rose to 9.

You might also like
State

Security Staff Allegedly Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Odisha’s Capital, Probe On

State

OSRTC to resume regular bus operations from Monday

State

COVID19 Positive Tally In Odisha Reaches 2856 As State Reports 75 New Cases

State

Police ASI arrested by Vigilance in bribery case in Odisha 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.