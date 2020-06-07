Odisha reports one more COVID19 death, toll rises to 9

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported another COVID19 death on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old male patient from Ganjam district.

The Health Department said that the deceased had tested positive for Covid and passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was suffering from Tuberculosis and other comorbidities.

With the fresh death, the death toll in Odisha rose to 9.