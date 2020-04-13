Odisha reports new COVID 19 positive case from Bomikhal Bhubaneswar

Odisha reports new COVID 19 positive case from Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported another corona virus positive case on Monday. The person hails from Bomikhal area of Bhubaneswar. It was intimated by Odisha Govt’s COVID spokes person Subroto Bagchi today in a presser in Bhubaneswar.

After this new case, the total number of COVID 19 cases reaches to 55 in Odisha.

The new corona virus positive patient is a 35 year old male from Bhubaneswar.

Related News

Covid-19 Lock Down Restrictions Relaxed In Odisha, Check Out…

150-bedded COVID-19 hospital inaugurated in Odisha’s…

Met Dept warns of rain, lightning in Odisha’s 9…

Relief For People Of Jajpur As District Admin Relaxes Lock…

This case was linked to the four earlier corona positive found cases of Bomikhal area. He is a neighbour of the positive cases No. 7, 8, 22 and 39.

Here is the travel history of the patient.

 

You might also like
State

Covid-19 Lock Down Restrictions Relaxed In Odisha, Check Out The List

State

150-bedded COVID-19 hospital inaugurated in Odisha’s Jeypore

State

Met Dept warns of rain, lightning in Odisha’s 9 districts

State

Relief For People Of Jajpur As District Admin Relaxes Lock Down Norms

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.