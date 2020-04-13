Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported another corona virus positive case on Monday. The person hails from Bomikhal area of Bhubaneswar. It was intimated by Odisha Govt’s COVID spokes person Subroto Bagchi today in a presser in Bhubaneswar.

After this new case, the total number of COVID 19 cases reaches to 55 in Odisha.

The new corona virus positive patient is a 35 year old male from Bhubaneswar.

This case was linked to the four earlier corona positive found cases of Bomikhal area. He is a neighbour of the positive cases No. 7, 8, 22 and 39.

Here is the travel history of the patient.