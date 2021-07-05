Odisha reports highest single-day Covid-19 death toll

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports the highest Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 52 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 52 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,248.

Here is the list of deaths:

1.A 65 years old Male of Baragarh District.

2.A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District.

3.A 53 years old Female of Baragarh District.

4.A 55 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

5.A 70 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6.A 58 years old Female of Bhadrak District.

7.A 48 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

8.A 60 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Cardiac Bypass Surgery.

9.A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

10.A 56 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, hypertension.

11.A 59 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12.A 44 years old Female of Boudh District.

13.A 45 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

14.A 62 years old Male of Cuttack District.

15.A 60 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

16.A 52 years old Male of Ganjam District.

17.A 53 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Obesity.

18.A 60 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

19.A 55 years old Male of Ganjam District.

20.A 26 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypothyroidsim.

21.A 41 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

22.A 45 years old Female of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

23.A 50 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

24.A 55 years old Female of Kalahandi District.

25.A 49 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

26.A 58 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

27.A 58 years old Male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Neuropsychatric Disorder.

28.A 45 years old Male of Kandhamal District.

29.A 36 years old Female of Kendrapara District.

30.A 52 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

31.A 47 years old Male of Kendrapara District. 3

2.A 36 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

33.A 68 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

34.A 51 years old Male of Khordha District.

35.A 58 years old Female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

36.A 62 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Cerebrovascular accident, Coronary artery disease, Hypertension.

37.A 31 years old Male of Khurdha District.

38.A 28 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District.

39.A 27 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

40.A 54 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

41.A 55 years old Female of Nuapada District.

42.A 43 years old Female of Puri District.

43.A 58 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

44.A 39 years old Male of Puri District.

45.A 44 years old Male of Puri District. 46.A 62 years old Female of Puri District.

47.A 61 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

48.A 38 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

49.A 43 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

50.A 64 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

51.A 66 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

52.A 48 years old Male of Sundargarh District.