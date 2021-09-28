Odisha reports another 634 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 634 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.
The health department, in its Twitter handle on Tuesday, informed that 634 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1012116.
Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:
269 from Khordha
73 from Cuttack
31 from Bhadrak
30 from Baleswar
28 from Jagatsinghpur
27 from Jajapur
19 from Puri
14 from Mayurbhanj
13 from Anugul
12 from Sambalpur
9 from Kendrapara
8 from Dhenkanal
6 from Sundargarh
5 from Jharsuguda
4 from Koraput
3 from Bargarh
3 from Gajapati
3 from Ganjam
3 from Nayagarh
2 from Kandhamal
2 from Keonjhar
2 from Rayagada
1 from Bolangir
1 from Deogarh
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Sonepur
63 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1012116.