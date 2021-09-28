Odisha reports another 634 Covid recovery cases

By WCE 5
Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: Another 634  Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Tuesday, informed that 634  Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1012116.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

269 from Khordha

73 from Cuttack

31 from Bhadrak

30 from Baleswar

28 from Jagatsinghpur

27 from Jajapur

19 from Puri

14 from Mayurbhanj

13 from Anugul

12 from Sambalpur

9 from Kendrapara

8 from Dhenkanal

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Koraput

3 from Bargarh

3 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Rayagada

1 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Sonepur

63 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1012116.

Also read: Odisha: High profile jewel thief nabbed by Commissionerate Police: Watch
You might also like
State

State

2000 police personnel to be deployed for Pipili By-Polls

State

OPID Act can’t be allowed to govern field of Real Estate transactions: Orissa HC

State

Deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan’s father meets Crime Branch ADG, demands fresh…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online