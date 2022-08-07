odisha covid cases
Odisha Reports 730 New Covid Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 730 fresh covid-19 cases on Sunday including 130 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 427 are quarantine cases while the rest 303 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5851 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 96 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 157 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District: 

1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 37
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 17
6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 18
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 9
11. Jagatsinghpur: 4
12. Jajpur: 15
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 34
15. Kandhamal: 16
16. Kendrapada: 5
17. Keonjhar: 8
18. Khurda: 96
19. Koraput: 9
20. Mayurbhanj: 59
21. Nawarangpur: 25
22. Nayagarh: 13

23. Nuapada: 15
24. Puri: 3
25. Rayagada: 28
26. Sambalpur: 88
27. Sonepur: 12
28. Sundargarh: 157
29. State Pool: 20

