Odisha reports 4th positive case of COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha government on Tuesday reported its fourth novel coronavirus positive case after a 29-year-old man was found positive for Covid-19.

According to the official reports, the man, hailing from Bhadrak district, has a travel history to Dubai.

The state reported its first COVID-19 positive case on March 15. Later the second and third positive case were reported on March 19 and March 26 respectively.

Odisha , with rest of the country is under lockdown till 14 April.  However, essential services like food items, vegetables, fruits, grocery and bakery items are exempted from lockdown.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged citizens to remain indoors to contain the spread of COVID-19.

