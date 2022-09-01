COVID cases

Odisha reports 187 Covid-19 cases, Active cases stands at 1800

By Abhilasha 0 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday recorded 187 new Covid-19 cases in different districts of the State in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, as many as 187 new positives were reported in 25 districts and the State Pool.

There are 28 children in the 0-18 age group. Out of the total 187 cases, 109 are quarantine cases while the rest 78 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1800 active cases in the State.

The State’s COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.33 percent.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 6

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 10

5. Cuttack: 8

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Jajpur: 7

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Kalahandi: 4

10. Kandhamal: 3

11. Kendrapada: 5

12. Keonjhar: 3

13. Khurda: 34

14. Koraput: 5

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 8

17. Nawarangpur: 7

18. Nayagarh: 7

19. Nuapada: 6

20. Puri: 7

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 8

23. Sonepur: 2

24. Sundargarh: 37

25. State Pool: 8

You might also like
