Odisha Reports 12 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Mounts To 1352

Odisha Reports 12 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Mounts To 1352

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as twelve more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1352.

The death details are as follows:

1.A 69-year-old male of Nuapada district.

2.A 70-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD, Diabetes Mellitus, CAD, Diabetic Nephropathy.

3.A 75-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CVA.

4.A 43-year-old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.

5.A 45-year-old male of Cuttack district.

6.A 82-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

7.A 59-year-old female of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 61-year-old male of Bhadrak district.

9.A 72-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10.A 68-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Benign prostatic hyperplasia.

11.A 36-year-old male of Kalahandi district.

12.A 68-year-old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.