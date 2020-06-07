Bhubaneswar As many as 178 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery cases in the state to 1894, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

The tally of cured patients today is the highest number of recovered patients recorded in a day, it added.

Among the fresh recovered cases, 39 from Khordha, 23 from Gajapati, 22 from Nuapada, 17 from Bhadrak, 15 from Nayagarh, 14 from Ganjam, 10 from Kendrapara, nine each from Dhenkanal and Kandhamal, six from Sundergarh, four from Balasore, two each from Cuttack, Balangir and Malkangiri , one each from Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Puri, said the Health dept.

“Due to the exemplary efforts of our dedicated Covid Warriors, Odisha achieves an all time high recovery of 178 Covid patients in a day!, “the Health Dept tweeted.

As many as 2856 have peen tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far, among which nine persons have lost their lives.