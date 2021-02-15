Odisha Records 1 Covid Death, Toll Rises To 1,911
Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha reached 1,911 on Monday as one patient succumbed to the disease.
The Health and Family Welfare Department identified the deceased as:
“Regret to inform the demise of 74 years old male Covid positive patient of Sambalpur District who expired due to Cardiogenic Shock.”
