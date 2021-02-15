Odisha Records 1 Covid Death, Toll Rises To 1,911

By WCE 2
covid death odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha reached 1,911 on Monday as one patient succumbed to the disease.

The Health and Family Welfare Department identified the deceased as:

“Regret to inform the demise of 74 years old male Covid positive patient of Sambalpur District who expired due to Cardiogenic Shock.”

You might also like
State

Fight between servitors of Puri Srimandir leaves one injured

State

Odisha Records 88 Covid Positives, Tally Rises To 3,36,262

State

1 Killed In Road Accident While Returning From Marriage Function In Odisha

State

Marriage Turns Ugly In Odisha As Drunken Youth Beats Up People

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.