Bhubaneswar: Odisha received 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine, as the first consignment of State’s own procurement for vaccination of 18-44 years age group.

According to sources, this Covaxin vaccine will be used in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits for which slots will be opened on COWIN for sessions to be held from May 3 (Monday) onwards.

“The State will have a trial, symbolic commencement of 18-44 years age-group vaccination, with vaccination of a token few beneficiaries, in view of the urban area lockdown tomorrow,” said the sources.

It is to be noted here that Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra on April 25 had written letters to the CMD of Bharat Biotech and CMD Serum Institute of India (SII) asking them to provide their respective vaccines. He had placed order for 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin and 377 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines.

On the other hand, State Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das wrote letter to Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan seeking 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine at a time on an emergency basis for administration of the second dose of vaccine to beneficiaries in the above 45 years of age category.