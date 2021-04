Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the phenomenal rise in Covid positives in the capital city of Odisha, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been pressed into action.

The RRTs set up by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) visit home isolation patients and provide them with a kit consisting of medicines, advises them to take proper care and checks their health condition.

Presently these, RRTs are deployed in almost all wards under BMC.