Odisha: Puri Srimandir to remain closed for 4 hours today

The public darshan shall be prohibited from 5 pm to 9 pm on January 11, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Puri: The Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is scheduled to be observed at the Puri Srimandir today that is on Wednesday.

In view of this ritual, the public darshan shall be prohibited from 5 pm to 9 pm, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Banakalagi Niti or Shrimukha Sringara means applying fresh colours on the idols of the deities. This secret and special ritual holds a lot of significance in the tradition of the Srimandir.

As per tradition, the Dutta Mohapatra Sevakas (Servitors) and Khadiprasad Daetapati Servitors perform the rituals. Different types of natural colors like Hingula, Haritala, Kasturi, Keshar, glue of Kaintha are used to prepare a Banaka.

