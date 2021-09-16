Odisha police seize arm, ammunition from Maoist camp

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police seized arms, ammunition and other Maoist articles during an anti-Maoist operation conducted near a reserve forest area on the border area of the Koraput and Malkangiri districts, police said on Thursday.

However, a top Maoist leader and special zonal committee member (SZCM) Suresh Surana, who was camping in the region, managed to escape, said Malkangiri SP, Prahlad Meena.

“We have recently arrested a hardcore Maoist Dubashi Shankar. During his interrogation, we came to know that another Maoist team was there with him under the leadership of Suresh Surana,” Meena said.

With this input, a joint operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) was conducted in Mathili PS of Malkangiri district and Boipariguda police limits of Koraput district, he said.

During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists. One gun, six live cartridges, four detonators, two walkie-talkie chargers, two remote controls, wielding machine, Maoist banners, uniforms and posters were seized during the operation, the SP informed.

