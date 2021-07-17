Odisha Police Collects Fine Worth More Than Rs 24 Lakh In 24 Hrs

By KalingaTV Bureau
odisha police fine
Odisha Police Involved In Special Covid Enforcement Drive

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have collected a fine of Rs. 24,33,750 in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha Police has acted against people for violating Covid restrictions.

Two cases have been registered, 22 people arrested and 573 vehicles seized.

The Odisha Police informed through a tweet and said that:

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police urged the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.

