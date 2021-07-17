Odisha Police Collects Fine Worth More Than Rs 24 Lakh In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have collected a fine of Rs. 24,33,750 in continuance of the Covid Enforcement Drive in the state on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha Police has acted against people for violating Covid restrictions.

Two cases have been registered, 22 people arrested and 573 vehicles seized.

The Odisha Police informed through a tweet and said that:

From morning of 16.7.21 to morning of 17.7.21, 2 cases regd, 22 people arrested, 573 vehicles seized, Rs. 24,33,750/- fine collected by #OdishaPolice for violation of #COVID19 guidelines.

Negligence is the biggest risk during #Covid19. We urge all to adhere to Covid guidelines. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) July 17, 2021

The special teams will continue to conduct raids at various crowded places to nab the violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and strict actions shall be taken against the concerned people.

The Odisha police urged the citizens to behave responsibly and follow the Covid guidelines.