Odisha Plus Two results to be Out Today at 11 am; Here’s Direct Link to Check

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha will announce the Plus Two Science and Commerce results on May 31 at 11 am. This was informed by the Examination Controller.

According to the CHSE Examination Controller the formalities will be completed today. The results of the Science and Commerce streams will be published after completion of formalities positively.

Here is the direct link to check the results: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

On the other hand, the exact date of the publication of the results of Arts and Vocational courses is yet to be known. It is expected that the results might be announced by June 8

The CHSE conducted the Plus-2 exams from March 1 to April 5. The evaluation of the answer sheets was done in two phases. While the first phase of evaluation was done from April 10 to 22, the second phase was held between April 23 and May 7.

