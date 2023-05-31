Two Youth Beaten to Death over Past Enmity in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, two youth were allegedly beaten to death by some miscreants over past enmity in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. The incident has come to fore from J. Raibaga Jharakani village under Bhasma police limits of the district.

The two deceased were identified as Ranjit Magadha of Jharakani village and his friend Radhe Raksha of Patrapada under Sundargarh police limits.

According to sources, Ranjit Magadha had a fight with some locals of Kishanpada area of Jharakani village. During the fight, Ranjit’s son and his friend Radhe reached the spot to manage the situation. Later, Ranjit and his son managed to escape from the spot.

However, the locals thrashed Radhe into the village and beat him to death. Radhe’s dead body was found lying lying in a deserted place of Jharakani village.

The next morning, a group of miscreants from Kishanpada attacked Ranjit and his son. Ranjit was beaten to death by the miscreants. Meanwhile Ranjit’s son sustained critical injury. He was immediately rushed to Sundargarh General Hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started to probe into the mate. According to primary investigation, it is assumed that this murder took place over previous enmity.