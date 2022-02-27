Odisha: Physical mode classes for standard I to V to resume from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: After a long gap of almost two years the physical mode classes for standard I to V in the schools of Odisha will reopen from tomorrow as the offline mode classes had been discontinued in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, all arrangements have been made in this regard by the Mass Education Department.

A review meeting was held on February 25th over opening of schools. Even after reopening of schools the students will be asked to do different activities in the first seven days and there will not be any period for studies.

For the last two years, students of class I to V have not attended schools. Hence, a special booklet will be published that will be added to the course of these students so that they would not be far away from classroom education. In the meanwhile the school campuses have been sanitized.

Even discussions have been made with parents of the students so that there will be enough attendance in the physical mode classes, said School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Das.

Similarly, review has also been done over conduct of examination for the students of classes X and XII. The Board of Secondary Education and the Council of Higher Secondary Education are talking to different stake holders in this regard. The decision will be taken on the basis of the reports to be provided by the two boards, Das added.