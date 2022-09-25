Odisha: People pay homage to forefathers on Mahalaya at Pancha Pushkarini and Bindusagar

Puri: Devotees flooded the religious places all across Odisha starting from the morning today as they observed ‘Mahalaya’, a day meant for offering homage to forefathers. It also marks the beginning of the Durga puja festival.

Special prayers and rituals were held in almost all major temples across Odisha this morning by the devotees as they offered ‘Pinda’ (rice balls) to their ancestors as a part of the ‘Shradha’ rituals.

At Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, people offered ‘Pinda’ and performed ‘Tila Tarpan’ for their forefathers. Huge rush of devotees observed in Pancha Pushkarini and Mahodadhi.

In the state capital Bhubaneswar, people made beeline to pay obeisance to their ancestors and performed ‘Mahalaya Shradha’ at Bindusagar lake.

As per the Hindu scriptures, people who fail to perform ‘Shradha’ rituals for their ancestors on the prescribed days could do it on ‘Mahalaya’. It is also believed that forefathers come very close to earth on this day to receive the offering.

The day ‘Mahalaya’ is also considered as the end of ‘Pitru Paksha’ and marks the beginning of ‘Devi Paksha’. Durga Puja is held in the ‘Devi Paksha’. As per the religious scriptures, Goddess Durga had been invoked to kill Mahisasur on this day.

Devotees turn up in huge numbers at Bindusagar lake after a gap of two years due to Covid-19.