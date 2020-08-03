Odisha: Panposh Sub-Collector Office Sealed As Staff Tests Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela: Panposh Sub-Collector office will remain shut for 2 days starting today as a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The decision of shutting down the office was taken so that the spread of the dangerous virus could be controlled.

It is noteworthy that the office of the local Assistant Supplies Officer has also been sealed after an employee contracted the virus.

Sanitization is being done in both the offices said sources.

