Odisha Panchayat elections likely to get delayed: State Election Commission

Bhubaneswar: State Election Commission of Odisha, Rabindra Nath Sahu, on Tuesday predicted that the three-tier Panchayat elections in the State likely to be delayed.

The Election Commission said that the Panchayat elections likely to delay due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

He has reportedly asked the State government to complete the delimitation and reservation of wards at the possible earliest time as the tenure of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the State is ending on March 10, 2022.

However, the State government informed the State Election Commission that it needs more time for completion of the delimitation and reservation of wards due to the coronavirus.