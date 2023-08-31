Odisha: Newly-married couple found hanging inside house, police begin probe

Cuttack: A newly-married couple was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house at Bhedaramchandrapur village under Banki Police Station limits in Cuttack district this morning.

The deceased couple, who was identified as Dharanidhar Sahu and Nirupama Sahu, had married around seven months ago. While Dharanidhar was working at a sweet shop in Bhubaneswar, Nirupama was a housewife and was living at Bhedaramchandrapur village.

Dharanidhar Sahu used to go to the village on different occasions. On Wednesday too, he had come to the village for some work. However, he was found dead along with his wife under mysterious circumstances. The bodies of the duo were seen hanging from the ceiling fan of their bedroom.

What was shocking the most was that the family members were so much hurry to complete the cremation of the couple that they even did not inform about the matter to the police. However, a cops’ team from Banki Police Station reached the cremation ground after getting information from some reliable sources and stopped the cremation of the bodies.

Police soon sent the mortal remains of the couple to the hospital for postmortem with an aim to ascertain the exact reason behind their death, said sources.

The police also are interrogation the family members of the deceased couple and some locals to get some lead in the case, added the sources.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the couple might have committed suicide due to some dispute in the family.