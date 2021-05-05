Bhubaneswar: Steps have been taken at Nandankanan Zoological Park to prevent Covid-19 infections to animals.

It is noteworthy that as many as eight Asiatic lions at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The animal keepers of mammals, carnivorous animals, monkeys and viverrids have been instructed to wear coveralls, face masks, face shields and latex gloves while working in the enclosures.

They have also been instructed to keep a strict vigilance over any unusual development in behavior in these animals.

Anti-viral spray shall be used inside and outside the animal enclosures for sanitization.

Persons working at slaughter house and feed distribution centre shall also wear masks and practising Covid appropriate behavior.

This is being practised as per advice of Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Due to the rise in Covid cases in the state, the Odisha Government decided to close the zoo for visitors from May 1 to May 15.