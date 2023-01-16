Odisha: Mysterious death of mother-son duo in Cuttack

A mother-son duo have been found dead in Cuttack city of Odisha on Monday afternoon further details awaited in this case.

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a mother-son duo have been found dead in Cuttack city of Odisha on Monday afternoon.

The bodies of the woman and her son were found in a house at Sriramnagar area under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack.

According to reports, the body of the woman was found hanging inside the house whereas the body of her two-year-old son was found with his throat slit.

Police investigation underway. Further details awaited. The reason of the death of the duo is yet to be ascertained.

 

