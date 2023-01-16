Odisha: Mysterious death of mother-son duo in Cuttack
A mother-son duo have been found dead in Cuttack city of Odisha on Monday afternoon further details awaited in this case.
The bodies of the woman and her son were found in a house at Sriramnagar area under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack.
According to reports, the body of the woman was found hanging inside the house whereas the body of her two-year-old son was found with his throat slit.
Police investigation underway. Further details awaited. The reason of the death of the duo is yet to be ascertained.