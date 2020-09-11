Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister , Ranendra Pratap Swain has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have been tested positive for #COVID19. Although I don’t have any symptoms I am at home isolation as advised by my doctor. I have requested all my staff and each one who came in contact to get them tested as soon as possible,” the minister tweeted on Friday.

Swain is the sixth minister in Odisha who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministers in Odisha who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 include Rural Development Minister Susant Singh, Higher Education & Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Textile Minister Padmini Dian, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and Women and Child Development & Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu.

Three Lok Sabha MPs from the State, two from BJD and one from BJP, have also tested positive for Covid-19. They are Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal (both BJD) and Bargargh MP Suresh Pujari (BJP).

Besides, several MLAs including Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena,Nabarangpur MLA Sadasiva Pradhani, Khandapada MLA SR Patnaik, Basudevpur MLA Bishnubrata Routray, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani and Anandpur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy have also tested positive for the deadly infection.

The other MLAs who have tested positive are Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli , Salipur MLA Prasant Behera and Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida.